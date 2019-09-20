Genus (LON:GNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genus in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,934 ($38.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,653.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,522.17. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.80 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

In other news, insider Lysanne Gray sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,858 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £37,096.84 ($48,473.59).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

