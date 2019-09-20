Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Down 3.4%

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 133,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 174,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

