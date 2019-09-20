GNY Market Capitalization Reaches $10.56 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. GNY has a market cap of $10.56 million and $31,610.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. During the last week, GNY has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00210687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01210173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018181 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020938 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

