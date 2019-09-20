GoldCoin (GLC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $2,495.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00738947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011472 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

