Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Golden Star Resources’ rating score has declined by 37.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.26 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Golden Star Resources an industry rank of 11 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GSS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. 26,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,602. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.