Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €35.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.01 ($30.24).

RWE opened at €27.39 ($31.85) on Tuesday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.53.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

