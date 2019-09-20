Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €8.95 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.76 ($11.35).

EOAN opened at €9.08 ($10.55) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.65 and a 200-day moving average of €9.42.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

