Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,019. The firm has a market cap of $890.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

