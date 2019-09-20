Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Shares Down 8.3%

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 22,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 29,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Gossan Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

