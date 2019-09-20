Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,228,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,468,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,042,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

