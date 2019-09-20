Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.33 ($106.20).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of Grenke stock traded down €1.95 ($2.27) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €76.95 ($89.48). 86,036 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €77.21 and a 200-day moving average of €86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.84. Grenke has a 1 year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 1 year high of €107.30 ($124.77).

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.