GridCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,314.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,314.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,036,625 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

