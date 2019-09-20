Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 450,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after acquiring an additional 676,123 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 561,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 554,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

RHI stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

