Harfst & Associates Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Man Group plc increased its stake in CME Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 115,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

CME opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

