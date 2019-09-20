Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,873.13 ($24.48).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 2,045 ($26.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,971.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,017.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

