Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $267.13

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $267.13 and traded as low as $237.40. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $237.40, with a volume of 3,038 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 million and a P/E ratio of -16.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.48%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.