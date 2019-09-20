Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,424. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

