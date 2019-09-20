Hashgard Price Tops $0.0000 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $325,074.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00210146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01211013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018038 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

