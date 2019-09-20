Head to Head Analysis: China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) versus BRF (NASDAQ:BRFS)

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) and BRF (NYSE:BRFS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Xiangtai Food and BRF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 N/A BRF 2 1 4 0 2.29

BRF has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given BRF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRF is more favorable than China Xiangtai Food.

Profitability

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and BRF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A BRF -11.18% -9.46% -1.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and BRF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRF $9.07 billion 0.81 -$1.22 billion ($0.54) -16.70

China Xiangtai Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of BRF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRF beats China Xiangtai Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products. It also offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company sells its pork and processed meat products to both wholesale and retail markets. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

BRF Company Profile

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Chester, Perdix, Banvit, and Kidelli brands. It serves supermarkets, retail stores, wholesalers, food services, and other institutional customers. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and logistics services; commercialization of electric energy; and import and commercialization of products. BRF S.A. operates primarily in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. is headquartered in Itajaí, Brazil.

