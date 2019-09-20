Head to Head Analysis: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) and NeXt Innovation (NYSE:GSVC)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) and NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and NeXt Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd 0 0 0 0 N/A NeXt Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeXt Innovation has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.18%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd.

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NeXt Innovation does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and NeXt Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation 697.12% -3.34% -1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and NeXt Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation $1.62 million 76.60 $890,000.00 ($0.37) -16.97

NeXt Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd.

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as the Salomon Brothers Municipal Partners Fund. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. was formed on January 29, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About NeXt Innovation

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

