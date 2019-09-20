Head to Head Comparison: OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) & SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHIMIZU CORP/ADR $15.12 billion 0.48 $897.02 million N/A N/A OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.14 billion 4.80 -$60.21 million ($0.18) -181.26

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S.

Volatility & Risk

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 6.31% 13.30% 5.27% OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. OCADO GRP PLC/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. In addition, the company constructs, lets, and sells residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management systems. Further, it engages in the cultivation, production, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fittings. Additionally, the company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceuticals, medical care materials, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

