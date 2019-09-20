Head-To-Head Review: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million 1.16 $1.12 million N/A N/A SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $178.17 million 0.54 $110,000.00 $1.04 6.48

CIM Commercial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 188.53% 1.77% 0.71% SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH -1.54% -3.21% -0.57%

Risk & Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

