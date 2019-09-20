Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $444.73

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $444.73 and traded as low as $418.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $418.00, with a volume of 49,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 444.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 million and a PE ratio of 10.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 7.55 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

