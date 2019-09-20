Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,691 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. 8,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.