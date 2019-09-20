Highbridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.21. 891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,813. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

