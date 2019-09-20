Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 17,872 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.