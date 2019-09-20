Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 5,050 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 204,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 312,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

