Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

