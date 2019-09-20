Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 611 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $156.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $171.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

