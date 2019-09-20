Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

