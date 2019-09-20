Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.22. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 10,619,309 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogenics stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,210,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Histogenics makes up 5.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 36.16% of Histogenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

