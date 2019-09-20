Honest (HNST) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,836.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Honest has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $461,150.00 and $3,836.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00210557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01212451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

