Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,942,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 651,430 shares.The stock last traded at $14.56 and had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $193,015.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,334 shares of company stock worth $911,368. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.