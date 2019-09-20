Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00040015 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, DragonEX, COSS and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00481357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00105221 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002302 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000510 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,368,613 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, OKEx, Binance, BiteBTC, Upbit, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

