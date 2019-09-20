HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 633 ($8.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 655.60 ($8.57).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 611.40 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 640.96. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

