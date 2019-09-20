Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given a $89.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hyatt Hotels to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of H traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. 667,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,931. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 65.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

