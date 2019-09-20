HyperCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.39 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. HyperCash has a market cap of $95.11 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00021092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bithumb and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00210432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.01209005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00093738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018073 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020844 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,306,218 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinnest, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

