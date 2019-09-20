Hyperion (HYN) Tops One Day Volume of $769,182.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $769,182.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

