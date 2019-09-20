IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given a $315.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $315.00 price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.69.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.95. 656,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,309,265. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.