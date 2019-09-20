IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given a $315.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) received a $315.00 target price from stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.95. The stock had a trading volume of 656,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,371.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,309,265. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

