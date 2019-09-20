IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $422,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

