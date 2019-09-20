ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective lifted by Sidoti from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.58 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.60%. ICF International’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,017,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,436. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ICF International by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in ICF International by 1,206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

