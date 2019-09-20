ICON Achieves Market Cap of $104.21 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. ICON has a market cap of $104.21 million and $10.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Allbit, ABCC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,840,536 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ABCC, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bitbns, Allbit, Rfinex, Huobi, COSS, IDEX, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

