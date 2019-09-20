IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.19 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $5,011.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00209858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020786 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,073,574 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

