ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.84

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $9.31. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 1,280,956 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.84.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.