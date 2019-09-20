Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

