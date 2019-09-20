Infinitus Token (INF) Achieves Market Cap of $853,545.00

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 75.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded down 77.4% against the US dollar. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $853,545.00 and $431.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitus Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and Bitkub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00209858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Infinitus Token Token Profile

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,530,928 tokens. Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken. The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io.

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitus Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

