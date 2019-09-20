Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.