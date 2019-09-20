Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.