Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $1,694,500.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 12,977 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $461,332.35.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $684,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,206 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $541,637.72.

On Friday, September 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $664,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 6,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $202,186.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $638,600.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $1,140,300.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 13,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $416,385.42.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,128,050.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $318,200.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. 944,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,845. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 46.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $45,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $26,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CarGurus by 93.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 430,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

